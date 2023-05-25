Man and 2 teens from Zwolle killed in Sabine Parish wreck

(Source: Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man and two teenagers from Zwolle were killed in a two-vehicle wreck that happened on U.S. Highway 171 south of Zwolle on May 24.

Louisiana State Police said around 3:45 p.m. Billy Meshell, 66, was traveling north on U.S. HWY 171 with two passengers, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old. A log truck in front of them slowed down to make a right turn and, according to LSP, Meshell failed to slow down and rear-ended the truck.

Meshell and the two teenagers perished in the crash. The log truck driver only received minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by LSP Troop E. In 2023, Troop E has investigated 23 fatal crashes resulting in 26 fatalities.

