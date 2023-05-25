Missing from Alexandria: Isaiarion Warden

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile, Isaiarion Warden, 16.

APD reports that he has been missing for two days and was last seen in the area of Third and Corporation Street.

If you have any additional information or know of his location, please contact APD at (318) 449-5099 or (318) 441-6435.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.