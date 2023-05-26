Avoyelles corrections officer accused of battery, malfeasance in office

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A corrections officer that worked at the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-1 Jail Facility in Marksville has been fired and arrested after being accused of criminal offenses.

APSO has reported that Michael P. Jacobs, 57, of Marksville, has been charged with simple battery and malfeasance in office.

A complaint against Jacobs was received on Feb. 28. APSO said their investigation revealed that he committed an unjustifiable use of force against an inmate, which was captured on surveillance video. An investigation began, and he was placed on administrative leave.

On May 26, Jacobs was fired, arrested and booked into the jail. His bond was set at $5,000 and has since been released.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat is reminding citizens that APSO takes its oath of office seriously and holds the office to a higher standard.

