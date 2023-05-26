Avoyelles corrections officer accused of battery, malfeasance in office

(Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A corrections officer that worked at the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-1 Jail Facility in Marksville has been fired and arrested after being accused of criminal offenses.

APSO has reported that Michael P. Jacobs, 57, of Marksville, has been charged with simple battery and malfeasance in office.

A complaint against Jacobs was received on Feb. 28. APSO said their investigation revealed that he committed an unjustifiable use of force against an inmate, which was captured on surveillance video. An investigation began, and he was placed on administrative leave.

On May 26, Jacobs was fired, arrested and booked into the jail. His bond was set at $5,000 and has since been released.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat is reminding citizens that APSO takes its oath of office seriously and holds the office to a higher standard.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and 2 teens from Zwolle killed in Sabine Parish wreck
Isaiarion Warden
Missing in Alexandria - Isaiarion Warden
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
Melvina Bush
Missing in Alexandria - Melvina Bush
Imani M. Knox
Campti woman arrested in connection with shooting on Burl Pickett Road

Latest News

LSU's Angel Reese and Emily Ward present President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden with...
LSU visits White House to celebrate national championship win
James Dyess
Elmer man accused of sexual battery against a juvenile
Unknown Mugshot Graphic
Police mugshots could soon be made public again
Tentative agreement reached on teacher pay raises