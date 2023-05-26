Dozens gather for re-opening of Kees Park

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The City of Pineville could not have asked for a more beautiful day to hold the re-grand opening of Kees Park.

After overcoming several obstacles, the city’s largest recreational asset is back open. Pineville Mayor Rich Dupree made it official. Over the last year, crews made the park more accessible and modern.

New additions include inclusive playground equipment, updates to the splash pad and new artificial turf. The renovations were made possible by a $300,000 grant from the Rapides Foundation in an effort to help beautify the city.

Officials said for a while it felt like the hits just kept on coming, but they are glad to have one of the city’s most popular spots back open.

“It was truly all hands on deck getting this ready,” said Doug Gann, chief of staff for the city. “We could have opened it up a little while ago, but we wanted to go in and put some finishing touches on it. What a success it has been, all I can say is welcome back Kees Park.”

The park is now open daily.

