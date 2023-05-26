Elmer man accused of sexual battery against a juvenile

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Elmer has been accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a juvenile.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that James Dyess, 28, has been charged with sexual battery, indecent behavior with juveniles and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

RPSO first received complaints on Feb. 19. After RPSO’s Special Victim’s Unit began investigating, Dyess was identified as a suspect. The victim involved was interviewed through the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center, which led to warrants for arrest being issued. However, Dyess left the area.

On May 17, Dyess was located in Dumas, Texas, and taken into custody by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. On May 19, he was extradited back to Rapides Parish and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center, where he remains in jail at the time of this post, being held on a $225,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tamiko Paulk, RPSO SVU at (318) 473-6755.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward. Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization, not a law enforcement agency.

