Gender-affirming healthcare ban for minors could be resurrected on Senate floor

The Louisiana GOP is pushing for an override by the full Senate concerning a bill to ban gender-affirming healthcare for minors.
By Alena Noakes
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - In a 5-4 vote Wednesday, State Rep. Gabe Firment’s bill to ban gender-affirming healthcare for minors in Louisiana died in the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare. The Republican-majority committee killed the bill when Chairman Fred Mills (R-District 22) broke the tie and joined Democrats and voted to involuntarily defer it.

A day later and the LAGOP called on the Senate to discharge the bill from the committee and bring it before the full Senate for a vote.

The Senate, like the House, has a Republican super-majority. The House overwhelmingly voted in support of the bill, passing it 71-24 last week.

The LAGOP expressed disappointment in Mills’ vote and alleged that failing to pass HB 648 “could make Louisiana a destination for such surgeries.”

“I guess I’ve always in my heart of hearts have believed that a decision should be made by a patient and a physician. I believe in the physicians in Louisiana. I believe people that licensed by the Board of Medical Examiners are well-regulated. I believe in the scope of practice. I believe in a standard of care,” explained Mills. “So for that, because I do believe in a physician, and I believe in the right for a family to choose what’s best for them, I vote yes.”

Mills received almost immediate backlash on his vote on social media. According to a report from the Louisiana Illuminator, Mills “was unfazed” by the criticism.

Mills is term-limited and has not announced a run for another office.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Deville man killed in Rapides Parish motorcycle crash
Man and 2 teens from Zwolle killed in Sabine Parish wreck
Bayview owner defends bar saying incidents happening are outside, not inside
La. Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control investigating Bayview Yacht Club
Burned vehicle
NPSO: Burned vehicle found on Dalme Road
New restaurant set to open in Alexandria on June 2

Latest News

Gender-affirming healthcare ban for minors could be resurrected on Senate floor
Isaiarion Warden
Missing from Alexandria: Isaiarion Warden
LSU women's basketball team visits US Capitol
Cameron Robbins
Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas, officials say