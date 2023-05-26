Gender-affirming healthcare ban for minors could be resurrected on Senate floor
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - In a 5-4 vote Wednesday, State Rep. Gabe Firment’s bill to ban gender-affirming healthcare for minors in Louisiana died in the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare. The Republican-majority committee killed the bill when Chairman Fred Mills (R-District 22) broke the tie and joined Democrats and voted to involuntarily defer it.
A day later and the LAGOP called on the Senate to discharge the bill from the committee and bring it before the full Senate for a vote.
The Senate, like the House, has a Republican super-majority. The House overwhelmingly voted in support of the bill, passing it 71-24 last week.
The LAGOP expressed disappointment in Mills’ vote and alleged that failing to pass HB 648 “could make Louisiana a destination for such surgeries.”
HB 648 MUST BE HEARD!— Republican Party of Louisiana (@LAGOP) May 25, 2023
The Republican Party of Louisiana strongly supports procedural action that will result in a Senate floor vote on House Bill 648 by Rep. Gabe Firment. This legislation would prohibit genital mutilation surgery on minor children in Louisiana.
To read…
“I guess I’ve always in my heart of hearts have believed that a decision should be made by a patient and a physician. I believe in the physicians in Louisiana. I believe people that licensed by the Board of Medical Examiners are well-regulated. I believe in the scope of practice. I believe in a standard of care,” explained Mills. “So for that, because I do believe in a physician, and I believe in the right for a family to choose what’s best for them, I vote yes.”
Mills received almost immediate backlash on his vote on social media. According to a report from the Louisiana Illuminator, Mills “was unfazed” by the criticism.
Mills is term-limited and has not announced a run for another office.
