Laborde Earles ‘Bike it Forward’ event brings bikes and smiles to children

Bike it Forward
Bike it Forward(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (KALB) - The KALB Laborde Earles Storm Tracker made a trip to Lafayette on Friday for the law office’s annual “Bike it Forward” event.

KALB Stormtracker
KALB Stormtracker(KALB)

It’s the seventh year Laborde Earles has held the event where they give away 100 bicycles to kids in the community. It’s part of their initiative to give back and serve the community. And it’s more than just bikes. Those who stopped by could grab a bite to eat and enjoy a snow cone on a beautiful spring morning.

”A big part of what we do is contribute to the community,” said David Laborde. “We obviously do this and then later in the summer we are going to give backpacks away to kids to start the school year. We are involved with some of the local festivals both here and in Cenla. It’s just important for us to participate in the community and be more than just a business that is housed in the community.”

Bike it Forward
Bike it Forward(KALB)

To date, Laborde Earles has given away more than a thousand bicycles to children in the community throughout the state.

