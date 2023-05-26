Missing in Alexandria - Melvina Bush

Melvina Bush
Melvina Bush(Alexandria Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile – Melvina Bush, 15.

She was last seen three days ago around Monroe Street near Louisiana Avenue.

If you have any additional information or know of her location, please contact APD at (318) 449-5099 or (318) 441-6435.

