Sign up for summer camps with NFL pros in Cenla

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Over the years, Central Louisiana has produced many players into the NFL.

Those athletes tend to find ways to come back to where their careers first began to give back to the next generation. This summer, kids of all ages will be able to learn from current and former NFL players with a variety of camps being put on in Rapides Parish.

JOHN LEGLUE CAMP - Sat. May 27 (Camp full)

The former Menard Eagle and current Tennessee Titan is returning to his high school at the end of May to host his first youth camp. Leglue said registration filled up very quickly and unfortunately will not be able to accept walk-ups the day of. The camp will be from 9 a.m. until noon.

CODY FORD FOOTBALL CAMP - Fri. June 23

The newest member of the Cincinnati Bengals and former Pineville Rebel is coming back to Cenla for his second football camp. The theme of Cody Ford’s camp is “Friday Night Lights” as it will take place from 6-9 p.m., the same times he used to take the field as a Rebel. The camp will be for kids ages 7-17. To register for the camp, click here.

NIC HARRIS FOOTBALL CAMP - Sat. June 24

Former NFL veteran and ASH Trojan is getting the youth together for his football camp at Alexandria Senior High School. The camp will be for kids ages 6-16 and will take place from 4:30-8:30 p.m. The cut-off day to register is June 7. For registration of kids in Colfax, contact Timika Hamilton-Price at (318) 407-0871

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.