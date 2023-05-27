APD searching for suspected Chester Street shooter

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for 29-year-old Norman Coty for his alleged role in a shooting on Chester and Levin Streets on May 13 that left a victim in critical condition.

According to APD, Coty is wanted for one count of attempted second-degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

APD said on May 13, around 10:39 p.m. officers responded to reports and a shooting on Chester and Levin Streets. When officers got to the scene they found a victim that had been shot and transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition. As of APD’s latest update on May 27, the victim is still in critical condition.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any other criminal activity within the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.