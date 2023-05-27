Ball PD investigating crash at BJ’s Pizza

Ball PD investigates after a vehicle crashed into BJ's Pizza on Monroe Highway.
Ball PD investigates after a vehicle crashed into BJ's Pizza on Monroe Highway.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALL, La. (KALB) - The Ball Police Department is investigating after a vehicle crashed into the BJ’s Pizza off Monroe Highway Saturday afternoon.

According to Ball Police Chief Marshall Deen, no injuries were reported in the incident, and no arrests have been made.

The owner told us they will not be closing as a result of the incident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Avoyelles corrections officer accused of battery, malfeasance in office
James Dyess
Elmer man accused of sexual battery against a juvenile
Melvina Bush
Missing in Alexandria - Melvina Bush
Highest-rated cajun restaurants in Rapides Parish, according to Yelp
Isaiarion Warden
Missing in Alexandria - Isaiarion Warden

Latest News

The Birthing Place Church of Cenla, The Birthing Conference.
The Birthing Place Church of Cenla hosts women empowerment conference
Birthing Conference
Norman Coty, 29, is wanted for one count of attempted second-degree murder.
APD searching for suspected Chester Street shooter
State threatening to seize 10 boats at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, citing expired permits