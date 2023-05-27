Ball PD investigating crash at BJ’s Pizza

BALL, La. (KALB) - The Ball Police Department is investigating after a vehicle crashed into the BJ’s Pizza off Monroe Highway Saturday afternoon.

According to Ball Police Chief Marshall Deen, no injuries were reported in the incident, and no arrests have been made.

The owner told us they will not be closing as a result of the incident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

