The Birthing Place Church of Cenla hosts women empowerment conference

Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Birthing Place Church of Cenla hosted the first annual “Birthing Conference” on Saturday in Pineville.

The conference focused on spiritual “birth,” and speakers from around the nation came to lead women in the area to better themselves. The faith-based program covered multiple topics including finances, marriage and relationships, abuse and entrepreneurship.

The keynote speaker at the conference, Pastor K. Stefani Booker came to the conference from New Jersey, where she is also a life coach.

“We want these women empowered,” said Booker. “You got to go through to get out, so that’s what The Birthing is. The Birthing is a process that enables you to be alive enough to view the finished result.”

Booker said she has seen seminars like the Birthing Conference change the lives of women who attend them for the better.

”We’re taught to stay in our comfort level, in our comfort zone and not want different, or we feel like we are not equipped because of our background and what we have gone through, because of our past,” said Booker. “So you see women come forth, even with a smile, regaining their peace, regaining their joy, it doesn’t matter what you’ve been through you get to see where you’re going and that’s the blessing of being in an atmosphere like this.”

