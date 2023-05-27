Double-digit seed Texas A&M beats LSU, reaches SEC semifinals

(LSU Tigers via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Hunter Haas hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning after striking out in each of his first three at-bats and No. 10 seed Texas A&M beat LSU 5-4 on Friday night to advance to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.

Texas A&M (35-24) became just the fourth double-digit seed to advance to the SEC semifinals — with all three previous teams losing the next game. The Aggies, who reached the semifinals for the second straight season, play No. 4 and second-seeded Arkansas on Saturday.

The Aggies received their third quality start of the tournament, with Will Johnston going six innings while surrendering just three runs. Evan Aschenbeck (8-1) got the win after striking out four and allowing only one earned run in three innings.

LSU trailed by two entering the ninth inning before back-to-back hits brought the potential tying run to the plate. A wild pitch led to Hayden Travinski scoring. Texas A&M walked Jared Jones to put runners on the corners and Aschenbeck got a strikeout and a routine pop fly to end it.

Third-seeded LSU (43-15), which won two of three against the Aggies this season, finished 3 for 20 with runners in scoring position.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man and 2 teens from Zwolle killed in Sabine Parish wreck
Isaiarion Warden
Missing in Alexandria - Isaiarion Warden
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
Melvina Bush
Missing in Alexandria - Melvina Bush
Imani M. Knox
Campti woman arrested in connection with shooting on Burl Pickett Road

Latest News

Drayton Brown spun a complete-game gem to eliminate McNeese on Friday.
New Orleans’ rally eliminates NSU Demons
College Baseball: NSU vs UNO - May 26
College Baseball: NSU vs McNeese
Gray Rowlett drove in a run for the third straight game in Thursday's SLC Tournament loss to...
NSU Demons’ late surge against New Orleans falls short