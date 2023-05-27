Swings & Smiles: Local kids participate in Able Baseball

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - College baseball has taken center stage this week across the country with conference tournaments in play to see what teams would be clinching a spot in the regionals.

However, for the last few Friday nights in Alexandria, there was a different type of baseball being played where everyone was a winner. A variety of kids of all ages and with different disabilities played Able Baseball, which was a five-week-long baseball league.

The kids get to play in the field, hit at the plate and run the bases with their parents and guardians cheering by their side. Parents said it is a chance for their children to see and play with others who are just like them.

“It’s helped my son see kids in wheelchairs that they can play ball too,” said Jennifer Dessens, a mother of one of the players. “With my daughter, it’s given her the ability to be a part of something bigger than her and to be able to help out, volunteer and have a sense of purpose out here with these kids.”

Since this past Friday was the fifth and final week of the tournament, the kids received a trophy for their hard work.

