Former Menard Eagle John LeGlue hosted his first camp in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Former Menard Eagle and current Tennessee Titans Offensive lineman John LeGlue hosted his first camp in Alexandria.

Over 100 kids were in attendance getting a chance to participate in football drills for every position and some fun competitions like relay racing and tug of war.

The camp ended with a bunch of prizes like posters, footballs, autographs and a picture with the star linemen.

Leglue said that it was an honor to give back to his community.

“Whenever I was a little kid, this had been a dream of mine,” said LeGlue. “To be a part of the percent to make to the league and then pour it back into the community is a cool feeling.”

