Cenla community honors the fallen at Pineville Memorial Day ceremony

Held at the Alexandria National Cemetery in Pineville
By Ben Gauthier
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Central Louisiana community honored those who paid the ultimate sacrifice on Memorial Day at the Alexandria National Cemetery in Pineville.

Veterans from all branches of the military, as well as members of the community and some local leaders, came out to the ceremony to remember the lives of the men and women who never made it home.

Cheneyville’s mayor, Derrick Johnson, who is a veteran himself, was the guest speaker at the Memorial Day program.

The program included a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps, as well as placing wreaths to remember the fallen.

“One of my best friends was killed in Afghanistan in 2006,” said Kelly McFarlain, the commander of AMVETS Post 7. “The first person in my mind when I woke up this morning was his wife and two daughters. I couldn’t help but pull up an old picture of him and think about him. I think about him every day, but today is just that day, this is your day.”

“We display the United States flag forever reminding our neighbors and friends that we are all as one,” said Charlie Anderson, an Air Force veteran. “This nation will not survive apart. We must stand together and make America great.”

Over the weekend, volunteers placed 7,816 flags on the graves at the cemetery.

