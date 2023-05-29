Marksville honors our fallen heroes on Memorial Day

Marksville honors those who gave their last measure of full devotion to this nation.
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - On Memorial Day we honor those who gave their last measure of full devotion to this nation.

Marksville’s program started with the Pledge of Allegiance and ended with Taps. And all through the ceremony, veterans, elected officials and family members of soldiers prayed, remembered and shared stories of those who gave their lives for our freedom.

Pastor Keith Lamartiniere, leads Fifth Ward Baptist Church. He said we traditionally observe this day with cookouts and festive gatherings, but it is important to remember the day’s somber meaning.

“It is ok to enjoy this day,” said Lamartiniere. “It is also a day we should remember those who have fallen, and it should be a day of remembering what they did for us. It is a solemn day.”

Naomi Lamartiniere’s family is rich in military history. An Air Force veteran herself, Lamartiniere said every day we get to live in the freedoms granted by our fallen soldiers, adding that Memorial Day is special because we get to show our gratitude.

“It reminds me of all the men who died fighting in our wars,” said Lamartiniere. “They are our heroes, and they are in our hearts forever and ever.”

This Memorial Day marks the 155th national Memorial Day observance, and though we can never repay the debt we owe them, we can pay tribute to those who died so that our nation would live.

