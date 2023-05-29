Peabody class of 1973 celebrates 50th reunion, crowns prom king and queen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, May 27, the Peabody High School graduating class of 1973 celebrated its 50th reunion and hosted the prom the graduates never experienced five decades ago.

The reunion began on May 26, when the alumni had a parade that started at Peabody and ended at the Hotel Bentley in downtown Alexandria.

The following day, the Warhorses took a trip down memory lane and gathered once again at the Hotel Bentley to celebrate the golden anniversary and have a prom.

In 1973, the graduating class did not have a prom, so the alumni took it upon themselves to organize a prom at the reunion and crown a prom king and queen.

Dressed to the nines in prom attire, the alumni chose Danny Philson as prom King, and Rosalyn Page as prom Queen.

“It’s surreal,” said Philson, “We did not have a senior prom our senior year in 1973 and here we are tonight celebrating that prom 50 years later.”

“It’s remarkable,” said Page. “Some faces you remember and some you don’t but it’s just great when you see that spark and realize who they are after 50 years - so it’s been really great.”

The Warhorses also honored the classmates that have passed away during the 50 years and said they will always be tied together through their time at Peabody.

“It’s been truly a blessing because we have lost classmates along the way, just last week we lost two,” said Philson. “So it just goes to show you how precious time is, and how grateful you should be to attend a function like we are tonight.”

