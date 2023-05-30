Abbeville man accused of committing battery on an elderly victim

Ronnie Dale Stelly
Ronnie Dale Stelly(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Abbeville has been accused of committing battery on an elderly woman at a business in Rapides Parish.

Ronnie Dale Stelly, 44, has been charged with one count of second-degree battery.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report on the incident on May 5. On May 11, they released images of the suspect and his vehicle on social media. Through their investigation and a tip from Crime Stoppers, RPSO was able to name Stelly as a suspect.

On May 22, Stelly turned himself in to the Rapides Parish Detention Center and was released the following day on a $2,000 bond.

“ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW OR ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION.”

