Advocates seek funding for childcare, early education to help La. families

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families and childcare facilities are calling on the public’s help to restore $51 million back into Early Childhood Education to further assist Louisiana families.

According to Child Care Association of Louisiana, the House of Representatives voted to remove the $51 million that Governor John Bell Edwards placed in the original version of the state’s operating budget for the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP). This funding would save 4,800 CCAP seats. 3,000 seats will soon expire for birth to age 3 and there are reportedly 1,800 families on the CCAP waiting list.

“Childcare is the backbone of economic development and workforce development,” said President of Child Care Association of Louisiana Tafta Miller.

The organization reported that $200 million into the funding of House Bill 1 would save 16,000 CCAP seats.

“Only 40 percent of Louisiana children enter kindergarten ready,” said State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley.

This means 60 percent of children in Louisiana are not ready for kindergarten.

There are 114,000 children in need of access to a high-quality early care and education programs in Louisiana, according to the State of Early Care and Education.

“We urge you, our parents and the children of Louisiana are not only urging you but are begging you to restore the $51 million state investment in early care and education so that we can provide much needed slots to families who are on the CCAP waiting list,” added owner of Munchkinland Child Development Center Jamie Martin.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.