Alexandria man arrested in drug bust on Hall Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested after a drug bust conducted by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit on Hall Street.

Dexter Dewayne King, 42, has been charged with the possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm, illegal carry of a firearm with narcotics and contempt of court.

In early May, RADE said it received complaints about King possibly selling drugs from his home on Hall Street. Following their investigation, RADE and a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. unit conducted a search of the home on May 25. King was arrested without incident. The drugs and gun were located in the home as well.

King was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and released later on the same day on a $35,500 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page.

