Concealed carry bill passes out of Senate committee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A proposal dealing with concealed carry passed out of a Senate committee on Tuesday, May 30.

The bill would allow Louisiana residents ages 21 and older to carry a concealed firearm without a permit. The bill also eliminates all training and background check requirements to carry a concealed weapon in Louisiana.

RELATED: Bill to do away with concealed carry permits returns to La. State Capitol

Before the committee vote, there was pushback from more than one person. They argued the proposal would not make communities safer and that it is just another way for violent situations to escalate.

“To clean and handle a semi-automatic weapon, you need to be trained on it,” said Fabian Blanch, Jr., executive director of the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police. “The other thing is, when are you legally able to discharge it? If you are not educated in the law, then that’s another major problem.”

Those in support of the proposal said it would restore Second Amendment rights in Louisiana. The NRA and other pro-gun groups also pointed out that many other states have already passed similar measures.

Since the proposal passed the Senate committee, it will now go to the full Senate for consideration.

The 2023 Regular Legislative Session must adjourn by 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.