Missing boater identified; boat operator hospitalized after crash

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A boat crash left one person injured and another person missing on the evening of Sunday, May 28, according to deputies with the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were called to the scene on the Mississippi River downstream of the St. Francisville riverfront around 9 p.m.

WPSO identified the missing boater as Rachel Hann, 38, a resident of St. Francisville.

Rachel Hann
Rachel Hann(West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's office)

“After approximately 20 hours of continuous searching we’re now transitioning from a rescue operation to a recovery,” said West Feliciana Parish Sheriff Brian Spillman. “We feel confident that we’ve covered the water surface and river banks in a large enough area that we would have discovered Ms. Hann if she survived the crash. These are difficult decisions, but we’ve utilized boats, drones, and helicopters in our grid searches and, after consulting with her family, we will now continue daylight searches in hopes of a recovery,” Spillman added.

Anthony Bain, 37, was identified as the boat operator. He remains hospitalized.

“We’re still trying to piece together what happened,” said Spillman. “Our crisis response team is working closely with Wildlife and Fisheries agents to search the area where the crash occurred in hopes of locating the other victim.”

According to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of the crash by the U.S. Coast Guard. A passing tow boat reported the crash.

The injured victim, Bain, was airlifted to a trauma center, deputies said. Details about that person’s condition have not been released.

Sheriff Spillman said crews worked through the night and into the morning to search the crash site. However, one person remains unaccounted for.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

