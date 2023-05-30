Summer programs kick off at Rapides Parish Library; student artwork unveiled at Robertson Branch

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - New summer programs kicked off on Tuesday at the Rapides Parish Library.

The Summer Reading Program aims to promote reading and literacy to students during their summer vacation. These programs work to stop summer learning loss that students can experience over the break and help students who are behind on their reading skills catch up and be ready for the upcoming school year.

This year’s theme is “All Together Now” and it involves programs, books, prizes, and other fun ways for both students and adults to improve their literacy skills.

“There are prizes, we have got events and entertainment coming every week, and there is always something going on at the library,” said Shayne Bertrand, the RPL Robertson Branch Manager. “It’s all about engaging with the community; everything we are trying to do here is about bringing people together.”

For more information on summer programs and how to register for them, CLICK HERE.

The Robertson Branch also unveiled a new door on Tuesday that was painted by a Tioga High School student who entered her design into a door decorating contest.

Six AP art students at Tioga entered the contest and submitted their designs. The winning design was created by Ella Murrell.

“It was a really cool experience,” Murrell said. “I like how this community offers a lot of opportunities for art students to be involved and create posters and projects like this that the community is going to see. It’s a really nice way to be involved and I was really excited about it.”

The Robertson Branch plans on continuing the contest every year, and each winning design will be painted on the back door of the library.

