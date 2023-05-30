What are Louisiana’s most Googled injuries?

(KALB) - According to a study by Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers, Louisiana residents have been busy looking up injuries the internet.

If you’re curious about which injuries Louisiana Googles the most, take a look!

The following has been provided by Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers:

1. Carpal tunnel syndrome

Number one is carpal tunnel syndrome, with 2567 Google searches a month on average in Louisiana. Carpal tunnel syndrome is pressure on a nerve on the wrist that causes pain and numbness in the hand and fingers.

According to the National Library of Medicine, Carpal tunnel surgical procedure is the most common wrist and hand surgery in the US, with over 400,000 procedures per year and relatively high costs overall over $2 billion a year. There are also disability benefits available for people that have been diagnosed with carpal tunnel, you may qualify if the symptoms are severe enough to interfere with your ability to work.

2. Bursitis

Coming in at number two as Louisiana’s number two googled injury is bursitis, with 2525 searches a month on average. The injury symptoms include joint pain and swelling and can also be associated with jobs that require repetitive movements or prolonged pressure on joints.

3. Shin splits

In third place is Shin splints with 2058 searches a month on average, it can cause tenderness or pain along the inner side of your shinbone and mild swelling in your lower leg and it is usually caused by exercise.

The state with the highest searches for shin splints was California with 28783 searches a month on average, making up a total of 13% of the searches for shin splints across the US states.

4. Muscle strain

At number four is muscle strain with 1892 searches a month on average. Acute strains can be caused by a singular event, such as using incorrect or poor body posture to lift something heavy and chronic muscle strains can result from when you stress a muscle repeating the same motion.

Franklin Square claim that strained muscle injuries account for up to 55% of all sporting injuries and strained muscle injuries are very highly common.

5. Degloving

Finally, Louisiana’s fifth most googled injury is degloving with 1484 searches a month on average. Degloving is a traumatic injury that happens when the top layers of your skin and tissue rips from the underlying muscle, connective tissue, or bone.

Tampa General Hospital reported the main causes for degloving are by accidents involving industrial or farm equipment, vehicle accidents and sports mishaps

Most Googled Injuries (Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers)

A spokesperson for Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers said: “Injuries are always unexpected and can have a long-time effect both mentally and physically. This research highlights what injuries individuals are searching and are most concerned about, by spreading this knowledge we can make people more aware of what some of the most common injuries are. It is fascinating to see how this research is reflective across all the states, such as bursitis being the top searched injury in 32 states. Workplace injuries can also be a major concern for people as according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020 there was an estimated 1.8 million workers in the US that had work-related injuries and had to be treated in emergency departments.”

Methodology: Google keyword planner data was taken for a list of 102 injuries for each State over the last 12 months, average monthly search volume was then used to rank each injury. Some injuries were removed because they were ambiguous or posed issues with not being able to establish search intent.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.