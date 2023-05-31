1 person dead in power plant explosion in Texas

FILE - The Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin, Texas, was the site of a fatal explosion.
FILE - The Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin, Texas, was the site of a fatal explosion.(KBTX)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - One person died Wednesday in a power plant boiler explosion, authorities said.

Robertson County first responders went to the Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin after initial reports of an explosion with multiple injuries, according to the Robertson County Emergency Management.

Upon arrival, crews found that there was an explosion from a boiler, and there was one person seriously injured who succumbed to their injuries.

There were no other injuries, and the incident is under control.

“Please Keep all Luminant employees and the family of the victim in your prayers,” said emergency management on Facebook.

There is no threat to the public, officials said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 30 years after he was accused of killing his father, the Rapides Parish Sheriff's...
Son publicly cleared more than 30 years later by RPSO in death of his father
Alexandria man arrested in drug bust on Hall Street
Disturbing video shows child from Cenla flashing loaded gun in vehicle
Disturbing video shows child from Cenla flashing loaded gun in vehicle
This lawsuit was filed May 17, 2023, by Rosa Lee Taylor.
Federal lawsuit alleges Alexandria woman’s death occurred at the hands of APD officers
Rachel Hann
Missing boater identified; boat operator hospitalized after crash

Latest News

The virus causes symptoms similar to the flu and COVID-19.
A little-known virus is causing misery
2024 Accord sedans are displayed at a Honda dealership Friday, April 14, 2023, in Highlands...
US safety agency to require automatic emergency braking on new vehicles and set tougher standards
The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that two state laws banning abortion are...
Oklahoma high court strikes down 2 abortion bans; procedure remains illegal in most cases
A car goes airborne after hitting a tow truck ramp on the highway. (Lowndes County Sheriff's...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne after hitting tow truck