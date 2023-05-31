APPJ votes to file appeal, seek AG’s opinion on home rule charter petition

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - In a special meeting Tuesday, May 30, the Avoyelles Parish Police Jury (APPJ) voted 5-4 to take additional legal action in response to We the People of Avoyelles Parish’s petition for a home rule charter.

The petition for changing the parish form of government from a police jury to a home rule charter was successfully certified in March. In May, the jury voted 5-4 not to hold the election for a commission to write the charter.

On May 26, Judge William Bennett ruled in favor of petitioner Glenn Goudeau, one of the group’s organizers, who filed a lawsuit against the police jury over that decision.

On Tuesday, after almost an hour-long executive session, the APPJ voted to file an appeal of Bennett’s ruling and to request Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office deliver an opinion on the dispute over the petition.

The APPJ has claimed the petition is invalid, citing missing wards and precincts alongside voter signatures, improper procedure and various other “irregularities.”

Before the vote, the APPJ’s decision frustrated some of those in support of the petition.

The most significant worry for those against the jury’s decision is the prospect of time. The deadline for putting a commission on the ballot for the October election is July 11. There was concern the process of appealing and challenging the petition would prolong the jury’s call for an election and prevent the election of a commission from making the fall ballot.

Stacy Auzenne, the attorney for APPJ, told Godeau the process of contesting an election has “preference and priority” over every other issue, and getting a ruling would go “at lightspeed.”

Auzenne said he would have both the letter of appeal and request for an opinion to the AG drafted on Wednesday.

Bobby Bordelon of District 7 said they are taking these steps now because Auzenne told them they “have a right” to contest the petition. He told Dupuy that before Auzenne became their counsel, they had to wait on a citizen to contest the petition.

Vickie Dupuy expressed concern that the petition could be “dead in the water for the next two or three years” before another petition effort could play out, if the appeals process prevented the APPJ from calling the election in time.

Auzenne said it is possible that the process would be tripped up if the appeals court still has the case under advisement by the July 11 deadline but emphasized that is “a lot of ifs that we don’t know the answer to.”

