Authorities searching for escaped juvenile offender in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A teen offender escaped from custody Wednesday (May 31) after being transported to a juvenile court hearing in New Orleans, authorities said.

A law enforcement source identified the escapee as a 17-year-old Curtis Tassin, who last year was one of five teens who escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth.

Tassin escaped Wednesday from a transport vehicle shortly after it arrived at the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center at 1100 Milton St., New Orleans police confirmed.

The state Office of Juvenile Justice refused to disclose the escapee’s name or photograph, despite the danger posed to the public and a state victims rights law requiring notification to victims and witnesses of an offender’s escape “by the most reasonable and expedient means possible.”

Nicolette Gordon, public information director for the OJJ, issued a statement saying only that the escapee was “a 17-year-old male from Orleans Parish,” who escaped at 8:11 a.m. after arrival at the New Orleans Juvenile Justice Intervention Center.

Tassin was being transported by the Office of Juvenile Justice from the Acadiana Center for Youth in St. Martinsville.

Anyone with information on Tassin is asked to contact local law enforcement or the OJJ’s command center at (504) 439-8544.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.