Authorities searching for escaped juvenile offender in New Orleans

By Ken Daley
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A teen offender escaped from custody Wednesday (May 31) after being transported to a juvenile court hearing in New Orleans, authorities said.

A law enforcement source identified the escapee as a 17-year-old Curtis Tassin, who last year was one of five teens who escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth.

Tassin escaped Wednesday from a transport vehicle shortly after it arrived at the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center at 1100 Milton St., New Orleans police confirmed.

The state Office of Juvenile Justice refused to disclose the escapee’s name or photograph, despite the danger posed to the public and a state victims rights law requiring notification to victims and witnesses of an offender’s escape “by the most reasonable and expedient means possible.”

Nicolette Gordon, public information director for the OJJ, issued a statement saying only that the escapee was “a 17-year-old male from Orleans Parish,” who escaped at 8:11 a.m. after arrival at the New Orleans Juvenile Justice Intervention Center.

Tassin was being transported by the Office of Juvenile Justice from the Acadiana Center for Youth in St. Martinsville.

Anyone with information on Tassin is asked to contact local law enforcement or the OJJ’s command center at (504) 439-8544.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 30 years after he was accused of killing his father, the Rapides Parish Sheriff's...
Son publicly cleared more than 30 years later by RPSO in death of his father
Alexandria man arrested in drug bust on Hall Street
Disturbing video shows child from Cenla flashing loaded gun in vehicle
Disturbing video shows child from Cenla flashing loaded gun in vehicle
This lawsuit was filed May 17, 2023, by Rosa Lee Taylor.
Federal lawsuit alleges Alexandria woman’s death occurred at the hands of APD officers
Rachel Hann
Missing boater identified; boat operator hospitalized after crash

Latest News

Pineville officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: New information on April incident where man was fatally shot by Pineville PD officer
The Baton Rouge Fire Department announced it happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 2900 block of...
4 dogs rescued, 1 person injured after house fire
Firehouse Subs Pineville
Pineville announces opening of its Firehouse Subs location
APPJ votes to file appeal, seek AG’s opinion on home rule charter petition
Disturbing video shows child from Cenla flashing loaded gun in vehicle
Disturbing video shows child from Cenla flashing loaded gun in vehicle