Bunkie man sentenced for meth distribution

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A man from Bunkie has been sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for the distribution of meth.

This charge is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation into the drug trafficking activities of Damien Romain Lavalais.

In July 2021, an undercover controlled purchase of meth was coordinated by agents with Lavalais. The meeting with him was monitored and recorded wherein, according to the Department of Justice, he sold approximately 50 grams of meth to the individual. The narcotics were sent to the crime lab for analysis and confirmed to be meth with a purity level of 98%.

Lavalais pleaded guilty to the charge on January 3, 2023.

