LSU football to wear air-conditioned helmets for upcoming season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a lot of buzz surrounding the LSU Tigers and head coach Brian Kelly as he enters his second season in the Purple & Gold.

With the latest being an air-conditioned helmet. Designed by Tigeraire, they created the Air Accelerator to help athletes, industrial workers, and military personnel stay cool.

The helmet will last five hours and LSU players will be wearing them during practice and in games.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.