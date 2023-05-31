Natchitoches mayor urges residents to prep for 2023 hurricane season

(NOAA via MGN & the City of Natchitoches)
By City of Natchitoches
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. - June 1st marks the beginning of hurricane season, and Mayor Ronnie Williams, Jr. would like to remind Natchitoches residents to develop a plan ahead of any potential hurricane impact during this current season.

Weather experts predict a near-normal Atlantic season with 12-17 named storms, of which five to nine will become hurricanes. In recent history, August and September are the most active months for direct hurricane impact in the state of Louisiana.

The best way to prepare for a dangerous storm is to adopt a plan ahead of time.

One emergency professional noted, “The most effective way to prepare for any emergency is to prepare for it before it happens.”

To this point, Mayor Williams urges residents to visit https://www.natchitochesla.gov/content/emergency-preparedness to both download Regroup to receive emergency notifications and to receive guidance concerning the creation of an emergency preparedness plan.

Copyright 2023 City of Natchitoches. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 30 years after he was accused of killing his father, the Rapides Parish Sheriff's...
Son publicly cleared more than 30 years later by RPSO in death of his father
Alexandria man arrested in drug bust on Hall Street
Disturbing video shows child from Cenla flashing loaded gun in vehicle
Disturbing video shows child from Cenla flashing loaded gun in vehicle
This lawsuit was filed May 17, 2023, by Rosa Lee Taylor.
Federal lawsuit alleges Alexandria woman’s death occurred at the hands of APD officers
Rachel Hann
Missing boater identified; boat operator hospitalized after crash

Latest News

Cenla road closures
Pineville officer-involved shooting
New information on April incident where man was fatally shot by Pineville PD officer
New information on April incident where man was fatally shot by Pineville PD officer
Bunkie man sentenced for meth distribution