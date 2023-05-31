Natchitoches mayor urges residents to prep for 2023 hurricane season

NATCHITOCHES, La. - June 1st marks the beginning of hurricane season, and Mayor Ronnie Williams, Jr. would like to remind Natchitoches residents to develop a plan ahead of any potential hurricane impact during this current season.

Weather experts predict a near-normal Atlantic season with 12-17 named storms, of which five to nine will become hurricanes. In recent history, August and September are the most active months for direct hurricane impact in the state of Louisiana.

The best way to prepare for a dangerous storm is to adopt a plan ahead of time.

One emergency professional noted, “The most effective way to prepare for any emergency is to prepare for it before it happens.”

To this point, Mayor Williams urges residents to visit https://www.natchitochesla.gov/content/emergency-preparedness to both download Regroup to receive emergency notifications and to receive guidance concerning the creation of an emergency preparedness plan.

