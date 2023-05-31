Officials announce resignation of CPRA chairman

Kyle R. "Chip" Kline Jr.
Kyle R. "Chip" Kline Jr.(Courtesy of the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority / LSU Manship School News Service)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The head of Louisiana’s state coastal program is resigning after four years in his role as director and chairman, officials confirmed on Wednesday, May 31.

According to the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA), Kyle R. “Chip” Kline Jr. will resign as director of Coastal Activities and chairman of CPRA, effective July 3, 2023.

Kline, who has been involved in the Louisiana coastal program since 2008, was appointed to his current roles in January 2019, according to officials.

Officials said CPRA Executive Director Bren Haase will take over for Kline as chairman while Deputy Director Greg Grandy will take over for Haase as executive director.

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority released the following news statement about Kline’s resignation:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 30 years after he was accused of killing his father, the Rapides Parish Sheriff's...
Son publicly cleared more than 30 years later by RPSO in death of his father
Alexandria man arrested in drug bust on Hall Street
Disturbing video shows child from Cenla flashing loaded gun in vehicle
Disturbing video shows child from Cenla flashing loaded gun in vehicle
This lawsuit was filed May 17, 2023, by Rosa Lee Taylor.
Federal lawsuit alleges Alexandria woman’s death occurred at the hands of APD officers
Rachel Hann
Missing boater identified; boat operator hospitalized after crash

Latest News

Former Bridge City Center for Youth escapee Curtis Tassin, shown here as a 16-year-old,...
Authorities searching for escaped juvenile offender in New Orleans
Pineville officer-involved shooting
UPDATE: New information on April incident where man was fatally shot by Pineville PD officer
The Baton Rouge Fire Department announced it happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 2900 block of...
4 dogs rescued, 1 person injured after house fire
Firehouse Subs Pineville
Pineville announces opening of its Firehouse Subs location