Pineville announces opening of its Firehouse Subs location

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The City of Pineville has announced on Facebook the opening of its new Firehouse Subs location.

“The new Pineville Firehouse Subs specializes in hot subs and sandwiches made with premium meats and cheeses, steamed to perfection, and then piled high on a toasted private recipe sub roll. Founded by Firemen, welcome Firehouse Subs to Pineville!”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.