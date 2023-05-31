Pineville announces opening of its Firehouse Subs location

Firehouse Subs Pineville
Firehouse Subs Pineville(Firehouse Subs / KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The City of Pineville has announced on Facebook the opening of its new Firehouse Subs location.

“The new Pineville Firehouse Subs specializes in hot subs and sandwiches made with premium meats and cheeses, steamed to perfection, and then piled high on a toasted private recipe sub roll. Founded by Firemen, welcome Firehouse Subs to Pineville!”

