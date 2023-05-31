Registration open for two NSU soccer camps

By Jonathon Zenk
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Registration is now open for a pair of Northwestern State soccer camps.

The first camp is a prospect ID camp on July 16, open to girls from ninth grade up to a college sophomore.

It is followed by the Lil’ Demons Soccer Camp from July 17-19. The camp is open to boys and girls from kindergarten to eighth grade.

Both camps will be held at the Lady Demon Soccer Complex.

The prospect ID camp costs $100 per athlete with a team discount available for groups of five or more athletes.

Participants will learn about their vision for women’s soccer at NSU and experience their coaching styles and philosophy on the field.

The Lil’ Demons Soccer Camp is 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and costs $50 per camper per day.

The camp is designed to provide a fun and exciting environment to introduce and develop camper’s soccer skills in a collective effort with the camp staff.

For questions, contact assistant coach Jessica Nei at neij@nsula.edu.

To register for the ID camp or for more info, visit //NSUDemons.com/SoccerIDCamp or the Lil’ Demons Soccer camp at //NSUDemons.com/SoccerLilDemons.

