UPDATE: New information on April incident where man was fatally shot by Pineville PD officer

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) has provided an update on an incident in April where a man was shot and killed by a Pineville Police Department officer.

According to RPSO, officers with the Pineville Police Department arrived at a residence in the 2900 block of Hwy 107 after 12:40 p.m. on April 23 in reference to a “family disturbance.” Police claim they heard a man, identified as Larry Calk, 25, making threats toward a child.

Police then shared that they saw Calk walk out of the home onto the porch, with a child in his arms. In its release, RPSO shared that officers said Calk was “threatening the child with weapons.” Police then ordered Calk to put the weapons down, but instead, he allegedly pointed a weapon at the child. The police shared that they thought the child was in imminent danger and shot Calk.

The child was not injured. RPSO said officers attempted to give medical aid to Calk, but he died at the scene. The Pineville Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance were also at the scene to render aid.

Pineville Chief of Police Darrell Basco requested that RPSO respond to the scene as well to conduct an investigation on the shooting, since it involved a Pineville PD officer.

According to RPSO, the investigation has been concluded and the case file has been submitted to the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office for review. Any further information will be released in coordination with the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office at the appropriate time.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.