2 arrested following community complaints in Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Two suspects have been arrested following community complaints in the Ray Lane area of Pineville.

Agents with the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit conducted a “knock and talk” at the residence in question on May 26. RADE agents were looking for Ronald Weatherford and William Hathorn who were allegedly selling narcotics from the home. Hathorn also had two active arrest warrants.

RADE agents spoke with Weatherford, who told them that Hathorn was also at the house. Hathorn was arrested for the outstanding warrants. The agents saw drug paraphernalia in the home and obtained a search warrant for narcotics. Methamphetamines were found in Weatherford’s bedroom and Fentanyl was found in Hathorn’s bedroom.

Weatherford and Hathorn were placed under arrest without incident, transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the narcotics-related charges. Weatherford was booked for possession of CDS II (Methamphetamines) with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hathorn was booked for possession of CDS II (Fentanyl), possession of drug paraphernalia, two active arrest warrants and a probation violation.

Hathorn remains in jail at the time of this release, being held on a probation violation. Weatherford was released the next day on a $10,500 bond.

