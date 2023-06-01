2 arrested following community complaints in Pineville

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Two suspects have been arrested following community complaints in the Ray Lane area of Pineville.

Agents with the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit conducted a “knock and talk” at the residence in question on May 26. RADE agents were looking for Ronald Weatherford and William Hathorn who were allegedly selling narcotics from the home. Hathorn also had two active arrest warrants.

RADE agents spoke with Weatherford, who told them that Hathorn was also at the house. Hathorn was arrested for the outstanding warrants. The agents saw drug paraphernalia in the home and obtained a search warrant for narcotics. Methamphetamines were found in Weatherford’s bedroom and Fentanyl was found in Hathorn’s bedroom.

Weatherford and Hathorn were placed under arrest without incident, transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the narcotics-related charges.  Weatherford was booked for possession of CDS II (Methamphetamines) with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.  Hathorn was booked for possession of CDS II (Fentanyl), possession of drug paraphernalia, two active arrest warrants and a probation violation.

Hathorn remains in jail at the time of this release, being held on a probation violation.  Weatherford was released the next day on a $10,500 bond.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 30 years after he was accused of killing his father, the Rapides Parish Sheriff's...
Son publicly cleared more than 30 years later by RPSO in death of his father
Pineville officer-involved shooting
New information on April incident where man was fatally shot by Pineville PD officer
Alexandria man arrested in drug bust on Hall Street
Disturbing video shows child from Cenla flashing loaded gun in vehicle
Disturbing video shows child from Cenla flashing loaded gun in vehicle
Bunkie man sentenced for meth distribution

Latest News

A man from Marco was arrested on multiple drug charges.
Marco man arrested for Rapides Parish warrant and drug charges
Totally Kids
RPSO investigating allegations of cruelty to juveniles at Totally Kids Childcare Center
RPSO investigating Totally Kids Childcare Center
The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the...
Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids