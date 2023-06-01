3 arrested in meth bust on Willow Glen River Road in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Three Alexandria residents were arrested for meth possession on Willow Glen River Road.

Jeffery Dale Gordon, 30, has been charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, careless operation of a vehicle, driving under suspension and having no insurance.

Tonya Lynn Roy, 38, was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute and a parole violation.

Darrieus Marecell Price, Sr., 44, was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.

On May 31, RPSO said Gordon and Roy were pulled over on Willow Glen River Road for a traffic offense. During questioning, RPSO said Roy admitted there was meth in the vehicle. Both were arrested.

After tracing the source of the meth, RPSO was led to a home belonging to Price on Willow Glen River Road. A search warrant was obtained, and the home was searched. No further narcotics were located. However, RPSO said it did locate over $8,000 in Price’s bedroom. RPSO said Price was unable to provide a legitimate source of the cash, so it was seized as evidence pending a further investigation. Price was then arrested.

The investigation is still ongoing. The final weight amount of the suspected meth was 9.2 ounces, with a monetary value of approximately $3,600.

RPSO’s Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page.

