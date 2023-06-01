APD asking for help identifying man at burglary scene

APD is asking for help identifying this person.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in identifying the man in the photo above. APD said the picture was taken from the scene of a burglary that happened in Alexandria.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this person or the burglary, you are asked to contact APD at 318-441-6460 or APD dispatch at 318-441-6559.

