APD asking for help identifying man at burglary scene

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in identifying the man in the photo above. APD said the picture was taken from the scene of a burglary that happened in Alexandria.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this person or the burglary, you are asked to contact APD at 318-441-6460 or APD dispatch at 318-441-6559.

