Cenla TikTok star to headline Cenla Collector Con

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Don’t miss your chance to meet Leigh McNasty in Marksville! The local TikTok star will be doing meet-at-greets at the Paragon Casino Resort during Cenla Collector Con.

Organizers said McNasty will serve as the headliner in this year’s event and will be available for meet n greets with fans. It is happening this Saturday (June 3) at Paragon from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. inside the Paragon ballrooms.

Event organizers said more than 40 vendors will have comic books, games, cards, collectibles and other crafts.

This will be Cenla Collector Con’s third year.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on Eventbrite. You can also see the exclusive interview we did with McNasty last month below:

Leigh "McNasty" McClendon is a Montgomery, Louisiana native who recently came to Alexandria and is making a name for himself on social media.

