Dimario Jackson era begins for LSUA basketball

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After spending just two seasons as a head basketball coach on the high school level, Dimario Jackson is taking his talents to college after accepting the head coaching job at LSUA.

Jackson is an up-and-coming name in the coaching ranks, being a part of the coaching staff for three straight state championship teams at Zachary and Port Allen High School. That same level of success is one that the staff at LSUA believes Coach Jackson can continue in Alexandria.

“That’s what we expect,” said Coach Jackson. “Not just to win conference, but those guys know we are talking about winning a national championship.”

Since the men’s basketball program began at LSUA in 2014, the Generals have made the national tournament in eight of the nine years, including a run to the NAIA Championship game in 2018. All 224 wins came under the leadership of long-time coach Larry Cordaro, who stepped down this offseason and accepted a new position in basketball operations at Troy.

Coach Jackson was the school’s second men’s basketball hire in the last decade. LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil shared that Jackson was picked out of 60 candidates that applied for the position.

“We want jobs that have pressure because what that tells me is that there’s no mediocrity,” said Jackson. “I expect greatness, and I will push you to give me your very best.”

Jackson has already gotten to work on the recruiting trail, landing five commitments since accepting the LSUA job.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.