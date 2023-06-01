Fire at Port of Lake Charles

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A fire has been reported at the Port of Lake Charles, officials said.

The fire is being worked by the Lake Charles Fire Department at the city docks near Contraband Bayou, port officials said.

The fire started at Ace Marine, according to Port Director Ricky Self.

There are no reported injuries, Self said.

The fire was reported at 3 p.m. and five LCFD vehicles are at the scene, port officials said.

LCPD, CPSO and Port Police are also on scene.

Ace Marine Services, located at 150 Marine Street, Suite 3, is a marine contracting and towing service in Lake Charles.

