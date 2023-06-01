Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A 24-year-old Honduran man drowned while vacationing in Louisiana for the Memorial Day weekend, authorities report.

The incident happened on Sunday, May 28, at White Sands Lake in Bogalusa, Louisiana.

The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the deep end of the water when he became unable to get out himself.

“Our hearts are broken by the events of Sunday,” White Sands Lake shared in a Facebook post. “Please know that we are in prayer for the family and anyone else present on Sunday.”

Witnesses on social media describe the event as traumatic, with some criticizing the staff’s response.

“I will never be back,” Cecilia Marquez wrote on Facebook. “I’m disappointed with the whole staff and the authorities and how they handled everything.”

“The rest of the nonsense you are reading on the Internet is false,” White Sands managers continued in their statement. “Out of respect for the family, we will not be discussing the details.”

The coroner’s office says the identity of the man will be withheld until family members are notified.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 30 years after he was accused of killing his father, the Rapides Parish Sheriff's...
Son publicly cleared more than 30 years later by RPSO in death of his father
Pineville officer-involved shooting
New information on April incident where man was fatally shot by Pineville PD officer
Alexandria man arrested in drug bust on Hall Street
Disturbing video shows child from Cenla flashing loaded gun in vehicle
Disturbing video shows child from Cenla flashing loaded gun in vehicle
Bunkie man sentenced for meth distribution

Latest News

File Graphic
RPSO investigating allegations of cruelty to juveniles at Totally Kids Childcare Center
A nonstop flight from Baton Rouge to Washington D.C. took flight for the first time early...
Nonstop flight from Baton Rouge Metro Airport to Washington D.C. takes off
KALB’s Golden Shield Award
Assistant Chief Jimmie Fields - Rapides Parish Fire District 2