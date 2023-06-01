Marco man arrested for Rapides Parish warrant and drug charges

A man from Marco was arrested on multiple drug charges.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARCO, La. (KALB) - A man from Marco, Louisiana was arrested Wednesday (May 31) on drug charges and an arrest warrant through Rapides Parish for theft.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a “suspicious vehicle”, described as a small red passenger car parked with the doors open at a residence on Hwy 490.

Gary Lynn Mitchell, 41, was at the residence and was arrested once NPSO learned of the Rapides Parish warrant.

While securing the vehicle, NPSO saw suspected drug paraphernalia in plain sight. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a glass smoking pipe commonly used to smoke illegal narcotics, suspected alprazolam, suspected fentanyl, suspected suboxone strips, suspected Subutex, 3.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, baggies and digital weighing scales.

Mitchell was transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, charged with two counts of possession of CDS schedule II methamphetamine and fentanyl-second offense, two counts of possession of CDS schedule III suboxone and Subutex, one count of count of CDS schedule IV alprazolam, possession of drug paraphernalia and Rapides Parish fugitive on theft warrant. Mitchell remains in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center awaiting bond and transfer to Rapides Parish. Deputies said while interviewing Mitchell, he stated the illegal narcotics belonged to him.

If you observe suspicious activity in your community contact the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 352-6432.  Always attempt to provide descriptions of the vehicle or person(s) involved in suspicious activity.

