Memorial service planned for U-High graduate who went overboard in Bahamas

Cameron Robbins
Cameron Robbins(Source: U-High)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A memorial service to celebrate the life of a teenager who went overboard while on a boating excursion has been announced.

Cameron Robbins, 18, was lost at sea after jumping into the water while on a graduation trip off the coast of Athol Island in the Bahamas on Wednesday, May 24.

Cameron Robbins
Cameron Robbins(Source: Social Media)

Witnesses said it appears Robbins, who graduated from University Laboratory School (U-High) in Baton Rouge on May 21, was acting on a dare when he jumped overboard. Video taken immediately afterwards shows Robbins splashing in the water, a few feet from the boat. He then disappeared, witnesses said.

A memorial service for Robbins will be held at Broadmoor United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge on Sunday, June 4.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The service will begin at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name may be made to Christian Homes & Family Services in Abilene, Texas.

Click here to donate.

RELATED STORY
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas

The U.S. Coast Guard called off the search for Robbins on Friday, May 26, two days after he was reported missing.

Authorities are searching for a former U-High baseball player who went overboard while on a graduation boating excursion Wed. May 24, in the Bahamas.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 30 years after he was accused of killing his father, the Rapides Parish Sheriff's...
Son publicly cleared more than 30 years later by RPSO in death of his father
Pineville officer-involved shooting
New information on April incident where man was fatally shot by Pineville PD officer
Alexandria man arrested in drug bust on Hall Street
Disturbing video shows child from Cenla flashing loaded gun in vehicle
Disturbing video shows child from Cenla flashing loaded gun in vehicle
Bunkie man sentenced for meth distribution

Latest News

3 arrested in meth bust on Willow Glen River Road in Alexandria
Allison Grace VanDusen and Destrianna Nicole LaCombe
Three arrests made in connection to Tioga daycare investigation
Three arrests made in connection to Tioga daycare investigation
Vanilla Ice among music legends coming to Paragon
Cenla TikTok star to headline Cenla Collector Con