Nonstop flight from Baton Rouge Metro Airport to Washington D.C. takes off

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Have you ever thought about taking a quick trip from the state capitol to the nation’s capital?

The nonstop flight from Baton Rouge Metro Airport to Washington D.C.’s Reagan National Airport launched at 5:42 a.m. Thursday, June 1. The flight will arrive at 9:20 a.m. in Washington.

Director of Aviation Mike Edwards said this is the first nonstop flight to D.C. since Hurricane Katrina.

Director of Aviation Mike Edwards said this is the first nonstop flight to D.C. since Hurricane Katrina.

There were 76 passengers on the flight.

Edwards said it is critical that we as a community support the new flight. DCA is slot restricted, so it is the most competitive domestic route. Now that they have secured it, community support of the service will be the key driver to keeping it long-term.

Director of Aviation Mike Edwards said this is the first nonstop flight to D.C. since Hurricane Katrina.

The nonstop flight from Baton Rouge Metro Airport to Washington D.C.’s Reagan National Airport launched at 5:42 a.m. Thursday, June 1.

June 1 marks the launch of the nonstop flight from Baton Rouge to Washington D.C.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.