REPORT: NSU baseball coach rumored to be leading candidate for in-conference job

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Northwestern State head baseball coach Bobby Barbier has emerged as the leading candidate to be hired as the next head coach at in-conference rival Southeastern Louisiana, according to a report from Baseball America writer Teddy Cahill.

Barbier has been the head coach at Northwestern State for six years and led his alma mater to the 2018 NCAA Tournament. — Teddy Cahill (@tedcahill) June 1, 2023

The former Southland Conference Coach of the Year is coming off one of his best seasons with the Demons after going 29-27 overall. This year, he helped the Demons win their first postseason game since 2018. Since taking over his alma mater in 2017, Coach Barbier has a 181-169 record. The Demons’ best season under Barbier came in 2018 when NSU went 38-24 overall and advanced to the NCAA regional after winning the Southland Conference.

Last week, Southeastern Louisiana University parted ways with head baseball coach Matt Riser after the Lions finished the season 25-25. Southeastern missed out on the Southland Conference Tournament just one year after winning the tournament and playing in a regional.

