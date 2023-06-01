REPORT: NSU baseball coach rumored to be leading candidate for in-conference job

NSU Head Coach Bobby Barbier
NSU Head Coach Bobby Barbier(Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Northwestern State head baseball coach Bobby Barbier has emerged as the leading candidate to be hired as the next head coach at in-conference rival Southeastern Louisiana, according to a report from Baseball America writer Teddy Cahill.

The former Southland Conference Coach of the Year is coming off one of his best seasons with the Demons after going 29-27 overall. This year, he helped the Demons win their first postseason game since 2018. Since taking over his alma mater in 2017, Coach Barbier has a 181-169 record. The Demons’ best season under Barbier came in 2018 when NSU went 38-24 overall and advanced to the NCAA regional after winning the Southland Conference.

Last week, Southeastern Louisiana University parted ways with head baseball coach Matt Riser after the Lions finished the season 25-25. Southeastern missed out on the Southland Conference Tournament just one year after winning the tournament and playing in a regional.

