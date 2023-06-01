RPSO investigating allegations of cruelty to juveniles at Totally Kids Childcare Center

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating allegations of cruelty to juveniles at Totally Kids Childcare Center in the Pineville/Tioga area.

RPSO detectives arrived at the daycare on Thursday morning (June 1) to investigate. They executed search warrants on the premises and an arrest warrant.

RPSO said they do not have the authority to shut down a state-licensed daycare facility, but they are continuing the investigation, which is ongoing and active. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

If anyone has any information on this investigation, they are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.  The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app may also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for reward. P3 app: https://www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/index.htm.  NOTE: Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 30 years after he was accused of killing his father, the Rapides Parish Sheriff's...
Son publicly cleared more than 30 years later by RPSO in death of his father
Pineville officer-involved shooting
New information on April incident where man was fatally shot by Pineville PD officer
Alexandria man arrested in drug bust on Hall Street
Disturbing video shows child from Cenla flashing loaded gun in vehicle
Disturbing video shows child from Cenla flashing loaded gun in vehicle
Bunkie man sentenced for meth distribution

Latest News

The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the...
Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids
A nonstop flight from Baton Rouge to Washington D.C. took flight for the first time early...
Nonstop flight from Baton Rouge Metro Airport to Washington D.C. takes off
KALB’s Golden Shield Award
Assistant Chief Jimmie Fields - Rapides Parish Fire District 2