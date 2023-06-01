St. Francisville woman’s body found in Mississippi River

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) and the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of the missing St. Francisville woman.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) and the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of the missing St. Francisville woman from the Mississippi River on Thursday, June 1 in West Feliciana Parish.

Rachel Hann, 38, has been missing since May 30, after being involved in a boating accident.

Hann was the passenger in a 16-foot aluminum vessel when the vessel hit a moving barge in the Mississippi River near St. Francisville. Officials said Hann was ejected into the water and did not resurface.

Her body was recovered around 3 p.m., a couple of miles from where the incident took place.

