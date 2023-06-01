‘Tragic event’: 3 dead, 2 missing after fishing charter boat capsizes in Alaska

Officials in Alaska say three people have died and two others remain missing after a boat capsized on Sunday. (Source: KHNL)
By Annalisa Burgos and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KHNL/Gray News) - Three people are dead, and two others are missing after a fishing charter boat they were on sank off the coast of Alaska over the weekend.

According to Alaska State Troopers, Maury Agcaoili, 57, and his wife Danielle Agcaoili, 53, were passengers on the boat, along with Danielle Agcaoili’s sister Brandi Tyau, 56, and her partner Robert Solis, 61.

On Wednesday, troopers recovered two bodies from the sunken vessel. Officials said the bodies appear to be that of Danielle Agcaoili and her sister while they wait for an examination by the state medical examiner.

Authorities report vessel recovery efforts are continuing as Robert Solis and the boat captain Morgan Robidou, 32, remain missing.

The sisters’ parents and brother were also on the trip but had taken a separate vessel, according to Jim Solis, the brother of Robert Solis.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the situation started when the team received a call Sunday night from Kingfisher Charters regarding a 30-foot aluminum charter boat with five people on board had not returned from a fishing trip.

Rescue crews reported finding the charter boat partially submerged about 10 miles offshore.

The Coast Guard searched the area for more than 20 hours before suspending the search for the missing boaters around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

“Suspending a search is never an easy decision,” said Darwin Jensen, a captain with Port Southeast Alaska. “We extend our deepest sympathy to the loved ones during this difficult time. Our sincere thanks to community partners and the good Samaritan vessels who rapidly responded to help in the search.”

According to the Coast Guard, swells were between 6 to 11 feet on the day of the sailing - rougher than normal conditions – but there were no advisories.

In a statement, Kingfisher Charters said its team is “devastated by the loss of the guests and captain.” The company said it has been fully cooperating with the investigation and called it a “tragic event.”

The Agcaoilis were active volunteers in Hawaii with the Pearl City High School band where their children, Jarek and Jessika, were band members.

Additionally, Danielle Agcaoili worked in the residential services division at the First Hawaiian Bank.

“We are keeping Dani, her husband, and her family members in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” said First Hawaiian Bank CEO Bob Harrison.

A statement on behalf of the Agcaoili family has also been released:

“The family of Maury and Danielle Agcaoili appreciates all of the kind words and condolences. Their family and friends will remember them as loving and encouraging parents. We ask that people respect the family’s privacy as they continue to grieve.”

Alaska State Troopers said salvage crews are working to bring the boat ashore to conduct a full investigation.

