2023 hurricane season has begun, so have preparations

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The National Weather Service is predicting a relatively ‘normal’ hurricane season this year, but officials are still encouraging households to get prepared, just in case.

The prediction of a near normal hurricane season may not grab your attention, but regardless of the forecast, it is never too early to prepare. June 1 marked the start of the season and local and state disaster officials are strongly encouraging those in hurricane prone areas to assemble an emergency kit.

The goal is to get it done now, and with that, avoiding long lines, empty shelves and stress when a hurricane is on the way. Generators, flashlights with extra batteries and a one-week supply of food and water should be the first of several items in your kit.

“We have had many storms,” said Fran Phoenix with Cleco. “We have lots of storm experience, but it does not matter how much experience we have, you should always be prepared and that is what we do. Cleco prepares for storms year-round and that is what we want our customers to be, prepared.”

Noland Breaux at HomeBase in Alexandria said when running a generator, it is always safety first.

“They run for the most part on gas, natural gas or propane,” said Breaux. “It is very dangerous health-wise to run them in the house. You do not ever want to do that.”

Have a plan. Sooner than later, we could be caught in the crosshairs, and we are all better off having a head start.

